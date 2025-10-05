Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to attract Rs 17,000 crore investment through GCCs

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the first time, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are set to transform Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s investment landscape.

The state cabinet recently approved the 2025–2030 GCC policy, focusing on tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and Nashik recently. The policy, attract over Rs 17,000 crore in investment, and create 1.5 lakh jobs in Sambhajinagar alone, with 130 GCCs planned in the city and 400 across the state. The policy, aims to double the number of GCCs in the state to 800, driving an investment of over Rs 50,000 crore in state. Sources indicate that more than 130 GCCs will be established in the city, contributing to a total of 400 new GCCs across the state. To attract global investors, the policy offers incentives including property tax benefits, uninterrupted electricity and water supply, flexible working hours, and additional carpet area for units setting up in GCCs.

---

Rising land demand in Auric

Auric, managed by MITL, has received inquiries for 2,000 additional acres from foreign investors. Limited space underscores the urgent need for a second phase of development in Bidkin.

---

Boosting innovation and growth

GCCs expose city entrepreneurs to new opportunities, foster innovation, facilitate knowledge transfer, and nurture a globally competitive workforce, strengthening local ecosystems and entrepreneurship.

---

Driving R&D and skilled employment

GCCs act as back offices for industry R&D, emerging as key research hubs. They drive skilled jobs through industry-driven curricula, advanced research, and digital and technical training, positioning the city as a hub for innovation.

---

What is a GCC?

A GCC, also known as a Global In-house Centre (GIC), is a unit owned by a multinational company that handles specialized functions such as IT, finance, R&D, and customer support. GCCs leverage global talent and technology to drive business transformation, reduce costs, enhance collaboration, and maintain control over critical processes and intellectual property.

---

GCC will boost jobs

“As GCCs function as the back office of industries, the boom in R&D and startup investments will bring significant opportunities. With the city embracing EV growth, GCC investments could expand even further.”

– Ashish Garde, vice president, Maharashtra Economic Development Council

---

Driving local growth

“I believe GCCs are powerful catalysts for local economic and talent transformation. By creating high-quality jobs and introducing global best practices, GCCs help professionals develop world-class skills right here at home, without needing to go abroad.”

– Prashant Narwade, Chairman, CII Marathwada Zone