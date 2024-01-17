Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to get first private IT park, super-speciality hospital

Proposal submitted for eight and five acres land in Auric

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city is set to get its first private information technology (IT) park and a super speciality spine neuro surgery hospital, in a move expected to boost the city's IT sector and medical tourism.

Aldrich Capital Partners, a US-based private equity investment firm, has submitted proposals for both projects to the Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) administration. The IT park, to be built on 8 acres near Auric hall, will accommodate about 2000 IT professionals and house companies catering to software, healthcare, IT and Fintech sectors. It is expected to be completed within four to five years and will recruit manpower from across Marathwada.

"The park aims to boost the IT sector by providing high-end technological facilities to software and healthcare companies. It will be the first technology park in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to be set up in Auric," said Mirza Baig, managing partner of Aldrich Capital.

The five-acre super speciality spine neuro surgery hospital, also proposed by Aldrich Capital, will be the first of its kind in the region and is expected to attract medical tourists. These projects are expected to create new job opportunities for local youths, boost IT and healthcare services exports from the state, and attract medical tourists to the city. Dan Torrens, Sean Ways, Bhargavi Kanchi and others were present.

Employment to local youths

Aldrich Capital, which already has offices in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, has started operations in Auric hall and currently employs around 200 local youths. To address future manpower needs, the company has signed internship agreements with local engineering colleges, including an AI internship agreement with Deogiri college for training 30 students.

City lad to successful entrepreneur

"I believe that Aldrich's new operations centre will help retain and nurture young talent from this region," said Baig, who was born in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and completed his primary education there before moving to the US. "I want to give back to my city and have, therefore, started one of my companies at Auric."