Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tops SVANidhi Scheme in India : Dr Bhagwat Karad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, today claimed that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has secured the number ‘one’ position in the country with the distribution of loans of valuing Rs 47 crore to 40,873 beneficiaries under the PM-SVANidhi Scheme.

Dr. Karad was speaking at ‘SVANidhi te Samruddhi Sammelan’ organised at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground on Wednesday. BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, managing director of State Bank of India (SBI) Vinay Tonse and executive director of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Ashish Pandey were present on the dais.

A loan of Rs 10,000 each has been sanctioned to the beneficiaries under the scheme at the convention. The loan sanctioning letter was presented to 10 selected persons.

Dr Karad said,“ A loan of Rs 10,951 crore has been distributed to 83 lakh beneficiaries in the country under the scheme. Of which, Rs 900 crore has been released to 9.07 lakh beneficiaries from Maharashtra. The state figure also includes 40,873 beneficiaries from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and a loan of Rs 47 crore has been distributed to them. Hence the district has secured a numero uno position for this development in the country.”

SBI’s Vinay Tonse underlined that the bank is also making efforts to make India world’s third-largest economy. BoM’s Ashish Pandey mentioned that Maha Bank is number one in implementing the SVANidhi Scheme.

There was a huge rush of women at a stall, providing information on the Central Government’s eight schemes, at the convention. The manager of District Lead Bank Mangesh Kedar proposed a vote of thanks.

The civic chief said, “The CSMC will soon be implementing the ‘Hawkers Policy’ to provide rightful space to the retailers to earn their livelihood. Preference in allotment will be given to the beneficiaries who had taken loans under the SVANidhi Scheme. The fixed space will be sanctioned in the name of the retailer’s wife. Accordingly, he can utilised it to do the business on handcart.”