Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone triumphs in MSEDCL drama contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The play 'Uttardayitva' from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone clinched victory in the MSEDCL's regional level inter-zone drama competition. This success has secured the play's spot in the forthcoming state-level inter-region drama competition scheduled in Nagpur.

The competition, held at Tapadia Natya Mandir, by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) concluded on Saturday evening. Chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Sundar Latpate (Latur), and Anil Doye (Nanded) presented trophies and certificates to the winners. Judges including Dr Rakhi Salgar, Dr Sunil Tak, and Prof Aslam Sheikh were prominent figures at the event.

'Uttardayitva,' scripted by Dr Ganesh Shinde of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone, was declared the best play, while Nanded zone's 'Blind Game' secured the second prize. Individual accolades included direction, acting (male and female), stagecraft, lights, music, and makeup and costumes.

The event showcased diverse talents with Nanded zone presenting 'Blind Game' and Latur zone showcasing 'Ashadhatil Ek Diwas.' The ceremony was adorned with captivating performances by Harish Ridlon on the flute and Vidyut Sahayak Shubham Rokde on the tabla.

Notable mentions include Shrawan Kolnoorkar and Pallavi Gaikwad winning best direction and acting (Female) awards respectively for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.