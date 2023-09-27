Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's PNG network expansion hindered by delays and roadblocks

The municipal corporation has taken a firm stance, demanding around Rs 800 crores from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to repair the roads dug for the PNG network. Without this financial agreement, the crucial pipeline work remains in limbo.

Two years ago, it was promised that by December 2022, PNG would be available in every home, constituting a massive project with a budget of Rs 2,000 crores. The tariff negotiations between the municipal corporation and BPCL are now pending until the municipal administrator's return from Germany.

Union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, chaired a meeting at the collector office on Wednesday, discussing the challenges and potential solutions to the scheme. He emphasized the importance of completing the gas pipeline project from Waluj via Srigonda in Ahmednagar district by December 1. Plans are underway for the scheme's launch by union petroleum minister Hardipsingh Puri. The work involves gas pipeline installation through Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) in the Godavari river basin, with instructions to complete a 1,300-meter crossing by the end of November.

Lakhs of connections in first phase

The initial phase of the project aims to provide 7 lakh domestic and 4,000 commercial gas connections, with gas pumps planned at 100 locations to serve 1,000 industrial connections. BPCL has pledged to offer 25,000 connections in the city during the first phase. However, progress has been sluggish, with only 50 km of pipeline laid out of the total 207 km planned for the scheme.

Work stopped within the GP limits

Delays are particularly pronounced within the Gram Panchayat limits, stalling the pipeline laying process. The main gas pipeline route from Srigonda onwards to Waluj and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Ahmednagar has encountered interruptions, further complicating the project's timeline.