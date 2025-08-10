Chhatrapati sambhajinagar’s real estate boom: leading residential and commercial projects redefine urban living and investment opportunities(Part 2- extension)

Punjab Taur, Director, Jay Developers

Golden Heights: A symbol of quality and trust

Leelasons Developers is recognized for quality construction, transparent dealings, and timely possession. Every project is built on customer trust. Their ambitious project ‘Golden Heights’ is located near Itkheda on Paithan Road. It offers luxurious 3 and 4 BHK flats with modern design and high lifestyle standards. “Notably, the demand for high-end properties is rapidly growing in Golwadi and surrounding areas, making ‘Golden Heights’ an excellent option for investment and residence.”

Chirag Leela, Director, Leelasons Developers

The Earning Member of the House: Solar

Renowned solar company ‘Adani Solar’ is gaining attention at the Lokmat Property Show, along with their channel partner Infisol Energy. With annual electricity rate increases, citizens are now installing ‘Adani Solar’ panels on their rooftops. For electricity bills between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, a 3-kilowatt solar panel is sufficient. The price, including GST, is around lakh Rs 2.15, with a subsidy of Rs 78,000 available. Loan facilities are also provided. Special subsidies of Rs 18,000 per kilowatt are available for apartments. Live designs are provided at the stall to show how much solar power is needed for homes, offices, or apartments.

Ajay Kotgire, Director, Infisol Energy

Extensive Experience in Project Branding

Having worked in the real estate project’s sales sector for 25 years, I am currently an associate partner with renowned builders for marketing and sales. Since 2019, I have been continuously associated with Lokmat Property Expo and every time the experience has been very satisfactory. Disciplined and elegant arrangements, excellent planning, and timely initiatives help us communicate directly and qualitatively with prospective homebuyers. This platform also greatly benefits project branding, making it extremely important for industry professionals.

Amol Kadam, Sakun Infras

Home loan information by HDFC bank

At the Lokmat Property Show, HDFC Bank provides information on home loans based on your CIBIL score. With a good score, interest rates on EMI start from 7.60%. Information on car loans, two-wheeler loans, credit loans, and other types of loans is also available.

Pukhraj Residency: For a Luxurious Lifestyle

To realize the dream of a luxurious lifestyle near Beed Bypass, ‘Pukhraj Residency’ is ready. Located beside Kasliwal Marbles, this splendid project has 34 apartments in a seven-story building, including modern 2 and 3 BHK homes with elegant layouts. With aesthetic design, modern amenities, and a prime location, Pukhraj Residency is a perfect address for home seekers. The project features standard RCC frame structure, red brick walls, high-quality plaster for inner and outer walls, vitrified tiles in all rooms, granite tops in kitchens, stainless steel fittings, and other modern facilities, making it popular.

Shailesh Dahad, Director, Pukhraj Builders and Developers

Paras Lalwani, Director, Pukhraj Builders and Developers