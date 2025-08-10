Chhatrapati sambhajinagar’s real estate boom: leading residential and commercial projects redefine urban living and investment opportunities(Part 2)

Vinod Agrawal, Director, Vansh Group

Preetesh Dhanuk, Director, Preet Group

Vasant Vihar Luxuria

At the Lokmat Property Show, the stalls of Konark Builders and RKB Developers, leading names in the construction sector, are attracting everyone’s attention. The residential project ‘Vasant Vihar Luxuria,’ offering a blend of luxurious living and modern amenities, is being showcased. Based on the concept of ‘Timeless Elegance,’ this project features architecture designed as per vastu, state-of-the-art facilities, and special focus on security. Facilities include a children’s play area, open gym, jogging and acupressure walkways, multipurpose hall, spacious balconies in living rooms, ample parking, solar streetlights, EV charging points, and ready possession.

Ankit Bharuka, Director, RKB Developers

Ravi Wattamwar, Konark Builders

Immediate possession at Shivsamarth Residency

Do you want to buy your own row house and move in immediately? Then ‘Shivsamarth Residency’ by Samarth Infra is the best option for you. Located behind Cambridge School near Jalna Road and Savangi Bypass, this ambitious project includes 157, 2 BHK row houses and 112, 1 BHK flats. The sizes range from 680 to 730 sq.ft for row houses and 443 to 447 sq.ft for flats. Out of these, 52 row houses are fully ready. Book now; after registration, you can move into your new home. The serene and natural environment is a special feature here.

Amol Ukarde, Director, Samarth Infra

Janardhan Thombare, Shivsamarth Residency

Parshwa heights making a mark

The leading name in construction, Tapadia Group, along with Abhishek Developers, is known for quality construction, modernity, prime locations, and transparent dealings. They have completed many residential and commercial projects, becoming icons in Marathwada. Now, on the rapidly developing Beed Bypass Road, they are building a magnificent residential project called ‘Parshwa Heights,’ which is becoming popular. This project includes luxurious 2 and 3 BHK homes.

Jugalkishore Tapadiya, Executive Director, Tapadia Group

Commercial hub capital trade center

‘Capital Trade Center’ (CTC), developing rapidly as the largest commercial hub under one roof in Marathwada, is situated opposite Darga Flyover. This vast commercial center will include showrooms, shops, offices, and restaurants with about 400 commercial units, providing a ‘one-stop’ solution. Facilities include modern lifts, power backup, hi-tech security systems, ample parking, fire-fighting system, and CCTV network. ‘CTC’ is set to give a new direction to the commercial sector in city’s and offers golden opportunities for investors.

Devanand Kotgire, Director, Disha Group