Chhattisgarh woman ends life at relative's house; case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh, who had been staying with relatives at Vishwabharti Colony, died by suicide late Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Nileshwari Nishad, had arrived in the city a few days ago. Around 12.30 am, she was found hanging in the house. Family members rushed her to Ghati Hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead. Jawaharnagar police have registered a case of accidental death. The reason behind Nileshwari’s extreme step remains unknown. Police headconstable G.G. Jadhav is investigating the matter.