Chhavni Ganesh Mahasangh organises competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhavni Ganesh Mahasangh, Cantonment Board and Garware Community Centre, Chhavni are jointly organizing a variety of events and competitions during Ganeshotsav. From September 19 to 30, a free self-defense karate training camp for girls and women will be held daily from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Cantonment English medium school premises. Competitions have also been organised on September 21, 22 and 23. Competitions including lemon and spoon race, three-legged race, Sack race, musical chairs and art competition will be held on September 21 and 22 from 10 am. Rangoli competition, Modak making and decoration competition will be held on September 23. Prize distribution ceremony will be held on September 25 at 11:00 am.