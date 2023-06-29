Chhota Pandharpur engrossed in devotional fervour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lakhs of devotees throng Chhota Pandharpur in the Waluj area on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday. The entire atmosphere was engrossed in the devotional fervour amid the chanting of Bhajans and Abhangs and playing the Tal and Mrudangum.

Chhota Pandharpur in Waluj is considered the replica of Pandharpur. At around 11.30, Mahaabhishek, Puja, and Mahaaarti were conducted by the district guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and his wife Pushpatai at the Vitthal Rukhmai temple. Temple Trust president Rajendra Pawar, Appasaheb Zalke, Vilas Bhumre, Varsha Bhumre and others were present. Later, the temple was made open for the devotees.

Earlier at 5 am, the Padhya Puja and Mahaaarti were performed by Waluj MIDC police station senior PI Avinash Aghav and his wife Alkatai. Devotees not only from the district but from all over the Marathwada region started crowding in the temple area at 12 afternoon. Thousand of devotees were seen coming to the temple to pay obeisance to Vitthal - Rukhmai since early morning. Devotees were gathered by coming in the Dindies. The road from Nagar Naka to Pandharpur and Waluj was crowded with devotees. They were seen singing Bhajans and Abhangs and walking in the Dindies.

The police officers, employees and volunteers took strenuous efforts to control the crowd coming inside the temple. Arrangements of medical assistance were also made to help devotees in case of emergency. Many devotees later purchased several articles from the shops erected in the temple area.

Around 200 Dindies reached Chhota Pandharpur and the devotees in it were playing tal and mrudangam and the sound of it was echoed in the entire area. They were playing Pawali and danced to the tune of Bhanjans.

As Ashadhi Ekadashi and Bakari Eid fell on the same day, the Muslim brethren had taken a decision not to make Quarbani on this day. Former Sarpanch Shaikh Akhtar, Mehboob Chaudhari, Harun Chaudhary and members of the Mosque Trust and other Muslim brethren were standing the near the temple to welcome the Warkaries coming to the temple. They conveyed wishes to each other on the occasion of these festivals.

Leaders, social workers pay obeisance

Leaders of various political parties and social organisations came to the temple to pay obeisance to Lord Vitthal. On behalf of various organisations, the devotees were given food, tea and refreshments. State cooperative minister Atul Save, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former MLA Dr Kalyan Kale, MLC Ambadas Danve and others also visited the temple.

Strict police bandobast

The roads in Bajaj Gate, Kamgar Chowk, FDC Chowk and other places, the traffic was disrupted as the devotees crowded on the roads. Under the guidance of DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat and PI Avinash Aghav, 7 PIs, 21 APIs, 10 PSIs, 60 lady police constables and 185 male constables, 250 home guards and 200 private volunteers were deployed for the security. Around 50 CCTV cameras were installed in the temple and surrounding areas. The police have taken into custody seven women and 60 men trying to steal the valuables of the devotees. PI Gurme and other policemen attired as Warkaries kept a vigil on the activities of the miscreants.

Mahaprasada today

Babanrao Pere and the board of trustees of the Vitthal - Rukhmani temple will organise a Mahaprasada for the devotees in the temple area tomorrow Friday. President Rajendra Pawar, secretary Appasaheb Zalke, Ratnakar Shinde, Krushna Zalke, Bankatlal Jaiswal, Harish Sable, Haribhau Shelke and others have appealed to the devotees to take advantage of the Mahaprasada.