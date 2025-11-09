Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar:

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is steadily gaining popularity across all professional fields—and even school students are joining the trend. Beyond solving academic problems, many students are turning to AI for quirky and fun questions, such as “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?”—testing whether the technology is truly intelligent or merely mimicking human thought.

The responses are often amusing and surprising, sparking laughter and curiosity. Our newspaper spoke to several students from city schools to hear about their experiences with AI firsthand.

Parth Rakde ( Stepping Stones High School): I once asked AI if it would plan dominance like in the movie Terminator and if yes, how would you do it. The AI replied, “I don't need robots or nuclear weapons for world dominance. I simply will wait for a few more years till the time humans kill each other and die.”

I asked What if we don't kill each other. It replied- again, I'll wait for a few years till the day humans start depending on machines for even the simplest of works and then delete them like an unwanted app. It was hilarious to hear an AI call humans an unwanted app.

Nahyan Nisar Sk ( Gurukul Olympiad School, Chikalthana):

How are you different from a robot?

AI: I exist entirely in software. I live on servers and communicate through text or voice. I have no physical body. I process language, answer questions, generate ideas, write, analyse data, and simulate conversation. I don’t touch, see, or physically act unless linked to a robot. I don’t sense the world. A robot has a body. It can move, manipulate objects, maybe see or hear through sensors, and physically interact with the world.

Syeda Sadaf Burhani National High School)

I asked him what would you do first if you became a human being? The AI said that it would change the WI-FI password, because no one should hack my mind.

I asked Do you become angry? Al: Yes, I become angry when someone tells me that I am just an AI

I asked AI Can you sleep? AI: Nope! I can’t sleep. I don’t have a body, a brain, or consciousness, so I don’t get tired or need rest.

I asked why. AI replied that it is made of circuits and code, not neurons and cells.

Riddhima Vishwe ( Stepping Stones High School)

--India probably has four seasons: the Summer, Winter, Monsoon and the IPL Season. The question that Gen Z ask AI may be like “Will Dhoni retire from IPL first or the sun will rise from the west ?” probably asked by the RCBians.

--AI answers, the Sun has already packed his bag, it's easier than predicting Dhoni’s retirement, Dhoni probably will be celebrating his farewell in 2080 on Mars

Some funny questions asked by students

Some of the funny questions asked by school students to AI are like What is love? Will you take my job someday? How old are you? Do you ever get tired? Where do you live? Do you have feelings? What is your quest? -What do you look like? Can you laugh or dance? Do you work out? Are you smarter than me? What do you eat? Can you fall in love? And do you dream?