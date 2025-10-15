‘Chief justice Gavai is my friend,’ duo creates chaos in court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two men from Gulmandi Jankiram Gajbhare and Surendra Gajbhare created chaos in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court after insisting that an affidavit be attested on a power of attorney document. Claiming “Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai is my friend,” they even recorded the commotion on a mobile phone.

Assistant Superintendent Pathan Mohammad Avez Khan lodged a complaint, based on which Vedantnagar Police registered a case against the duo. The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm on September 23, while the FIR was filed on October 14. According to the complaint, the two men demanded an affidavit on a non-judicial bond. Pathan informed them it wasn’t legally possible, but they began shouting and creating a scene. They were taken before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, who repeated the same explanation. Ignoring it, the duo continued their outburst, waving their hands, yelling, and filming the incident while disrespectfully referring to Chief Justice Gavai. Police immediately intervened and detained both men. Following Pathan’s written report, the Chief District and Sessions Judge ordered action, leading to the registration of the case.