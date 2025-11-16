Chief Minister Fadnavis unveils Vasantrao Naik statue amid grand banjara Celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday unveiled the statue of late Vasantrao Naik, Maharashtra’s longest-serving Chief Minister and pioneer of the Green Revolution, at Vasantrao Naik Chowk, promising unwavering support for the city’s development.

Fadnavis performed the traditional Banjara Choko Poojan during the ceremony. Municipal Commissioner G. Shreekanth welcomed all guests and presented the Banjara Kaval Patta, keeping the community spirit alive.

Opening his speech with “Jai Sewalal,” Fadnavis praised Naik’s farsighted leadership, recalling his water conservation projects and management of the devastating 1972 drought. “Vasantrao Naik has always inspired me. Initiatives like ‘Jalyukt Shivar’ continue his legacy,” he said. He also highlighted the Rs 700-crore Poharadevi transformation and emphasized inclusive development for the Banjara community. Social Justice and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat stressed the need for a Rs 3,500-crore development fund for the city. He lauded Municipal Commissioner Shreekanth’s role in organizing the event and assured full government support for the next five years. “Today is like Diwali for the Banjara community. This city belongs to them too,” Shirsat added. The event featured vibrant Banjara music and dance performances by Prakash Thakur and Gorkhnath Rathod, engaging the crowd until the Chief Minister’s arrival. Sculptors Balraj Madilgekar and Sheetal Pahade were honored for their contributions to the statue. Several ministers, MLAs, local leaders, and officials attended, including OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MP Sandpan Bhumare, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale,MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Anuradha Chavan and former MP Haribhau Rathod. Former MP Haribhau Rathod, along with local leaders and officials. Former Deputy Mayor Pramod Rathod extended his gratitude. Organizers Rajendra Rathod, Ramesh Pawar, Dr. Krishna Rathod, Vinod Jadhav, Dr. Mukesh Rathod, P.M. Pawar, Sachin Rathod, and Rajpal Rathod ensured the ceremony’s smooth execution. Attendees also requested the Chief Minister to name the Cidco bus stand after Vasantrao Naik, highlighting his enduring legacy.