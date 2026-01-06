Chief minister to inaugurate MASSIA’s Advantage Maharashtra Expo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 9th Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026, organised by the Marathwada Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), will be held at Shendra Auric DMIC from January 8 to 11. The four-day industrial exhibition, aimed at boosting industrial development in the region, will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 8, in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and industries minister Uday Samant.

MASSIA president and chief organiser Arjun Gaikwad said elaborate preparations have been made for the expo at Shendra auric. Apart from the chief minister, senior officials from the industries department and auric will also be present at the inauguration.

Four lakh visitors expected

Compared to the previous edition, the scale of this year’s expo has doubled, with around 1,500 stalls being set up. MASSIA has estimated that nearly four lakh visitors will attend the exhibition over four days.

The expo will feature companies from across the country and abroad, including those dealing in machine manufacturing, machine tools, auto components, automation, gauges, fixtures, die and mould, metal surface finishing, as well as agriculture and food industries. Stalls of nationalised and private banks will also be part of the exhibition. Separate pavilions have been planned for energy and electricals and information technology.

Several CEOs and senior executives from leading companies will participate in the expo. To ensure direct benefits for local industries, panel discussions and interaction sessions have also been organised, the organisers said.