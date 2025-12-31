Chief minister’s instructions: MLC Kenekar, Boralkar visit disgruntled leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After BJP denied tickets in the municipal elections, several party members, including office-bearers Deepak Dhakne, Prashant Bhadane, and Divya Marathe, were consoled. Marathe also called off the ongoing hunger strike at the BJP office.

Discussions were held with family members as well. To pacify the internal dissent, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and national organizer Shivprasad Jaju called and instructed that a delegation visit the homes of the disgruntled leaders, which was conveyed by Boralkar, noting that he and mlc Kenekar were visiting.

The leaders were assured that the party is large, and better opportunities will come in the future. Several aspirants had sought BJP tickets in the city’s municipal elections, but the party can issue a ticket to only one candidate per seat. Due to the increase in incoming aspirants, it was not possible to provide tickets to everyone.

MLC Sanjay Kenekar and former district president Shirish Boralkar listened to the grievances of the disappointed members and advised them to remain ready to work for the party. They encouraged members to continue their efforts for future candidates and assured that the party would ensure justice later.

After the BJP delegation’s visit, Abhijeet Deshmukh, city president of Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar, also met with Prashant Bhadane.

(Photo uploaded in EMS.)