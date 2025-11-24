Chief Minister’s rally in Khuldabad today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

A public rally by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm at the Bhadra Maruti Temple ground in support of BJP candidates contesting the Khuldabad Municipal Council election.

For the Khuldabad Municipal Council polls, the BJP, under the leadership of MLA Prashant Bamb, has fielded Parsaram Bargal for the post of municipal president and all 20 candidates for the municipal council seats. The chief minister will address a rally to campaign for these candidates.

A helipad has been set up on the grounds of Shri Ghrishneshwar College in Khuldabad for the CM’s arrival. After reaching Khuldabad, chief minister Fadnavis will first visit Verul, where the Om Jagadguru Janashanti Dharmasohla is beginning on Tuesday in memory of Saint Janardan Swami Maharaj. He will then attend the public rally in Khuldabad.