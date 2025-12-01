Chikalthana commercial complex bhoomi poojan delayed

Lokmat News Network

Several shops in Chikalthana were demolished for road widening. To provide alternative shops for the affected traders, Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth took the initiative to construct a large commercial complex with around 64 shops. The tender process was finalized, but the groundbreaking ceremony has been delayed as the land has not yet been taken possession of. The municipal election code of conduct is expected to be announced in the coming days, and villagers are watching to see if the bhoomi poojan will take place before that. Administrator G. Sreekanth selected land at Group Number 737, next to the district Civil hospital, for the commercial complex. After demolition, the tender process was conducted rigorously. The land survey was completed before Diwali. Once the survey map was received, the municipal team went on 17 November to take possession of the land. While marking poles, some people opposed the process, forcing the municipal team to retreat. The land is still not under the municipality’s possession. Although a request has been made to the district collector’s office, the file remains pending due to lack of follow-up.