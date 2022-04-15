Chikalthana garbage treatment plant catches fire

Aurangabad, April 15:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) garbage treatment plant at Chikalthana caught fire in the wee hours on Friday. The reason of fire is said to be short circuit while the AMC, in the preliminary estimations has incurred the loss to the tune of around Rs 50 lakh. The officers are finding the reasons and the amount of losses.

AMC has given the contract of the garbage treatment plant at Chikalthana to Mayovessels. The company employees were working on the garbage treatment till 12 midnight on Friday and later went to sleep. At round 2.30 am, the heap of garbage caught fire.

On receiving the information, the fire brigade sent four fire tenders on the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control in the evening.

The solid waste department chief Saurabh Joshi had gone to Chikalthana treatment plant in the early morning and inspected the situation. The Belling machines used for the segregation of wet and dry garbage were completely burnt. In the preliminary estimation, the reason of fire is said to be short circuit.

The treatment of the garbage is closed at Chikalthana. AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey visited and inspected the fire situation.

The Chikalthana garbage treatment plant has the capacity to process 150 tons garbage daily. Now, the dry garbage from the Chikalthana plant is sent for processing at Padegaon garbage treatment plant.