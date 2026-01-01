Chikalthana land fraud: Rs 7 crore cheated

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major land fraud in the Chikalthana Industrial Estate, three agents allegedly colluded to cheat an entrepreneur by falsely claiming ownership of an industrial plot belonging to the reputed pharmaceutical company Wockhardt, a property whose transaction ran into several crores. The accused not only misrepresented ownership and siphoned off funds but also allegedly issued death threats while attempting to forcibly grab the land.

The accused have been identified as Raju Rathod and Sanjay Phoke (both residents of Millennium Park, Chikalthana), and Sachin alias Raj Rathod (Ayodhyanagar, N-7). A case has been registered against them for cheating amounting to nearly Rs 7 crore.

The complainant, Shyam Agrawal, is an entrepreneur and director of Riddhisiddhi Cottex Pvt. Ltd. and Rishi Fibers Pvt. Ltd. He also operates in cotton trading and land transactions through Siddhi Fibers. Accused Raju and Sanjay were working as his trusted agents on a one per cent commission basis. On March 21, 2022, Siddhi Fibers purchased two Wockhardt industrial plots measuring 23,940 sq m and 32,027 sq m for Rs 47.07 crore under a memorandum of understanding. On the same day, Rs 11.75 crore was paid, with the remaining amount to be cleared within four months. As the balance payment was pending, Agrawal completed subdivision and other MIDC procedures and announced the sale of 41 plots carved out of the land. Raju and Sanjay were instructed to sell the plots at rates ranging between Rs 2,300 and Rs 3,200 per sq ft.

-----------

False ownership claims and forged documents

However, the two agents allegedly began representing to customers that the land and plots were their own. Of the 41 plots, four were retained by Siddhi Fibers, 25 were legitimately sold, while 12 plots were allegedly sold by the accused by falsely claiming ownership. Earnest money was collected from some buyers through bank accounts and from others in cash. In several cases, agreements were executed using forged signatures of Agrawal.

-----------

Threats through relatives

Raju’s relative, Sachin Rathod alias Raj, allegedly took holders of the 12 disputed plots to Agrawal and pressured him to execute registrations within 15 days, claiming token amounts had already been paid. He allegedly issued death threats if the registrations were not completed. Agrawal insisted on payment as per agreed terms, but the accused allegedly attempted to force registration on token payments alone.

-----------

Company defamed through fake emails

The accused also created a fake email ID in Ramanuj Ventures’ name to halt Agrawal’s transactions with Wockhardt. Following this, Agrawal filed a police complaint. Police inspector Sambhaji Pawar and assistant police inspector Kashinath Mahandule of the Economic Offences Wing are investigating the case.