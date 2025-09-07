Chikhalthana MIDC fading promise as neglect and outages cripple growth

Lokmat News NetworkRaj Patil

Chhatrapati SambhajinagarOnce a symbol of industrial ambition, Chikhalthana MIDC today battles power woes, poor maintenance, and civic neglect, leaving industries and residents questioning its forgotten promise.

Chikhalthana MIDC, the city’s first and largest industrial estate, was once envisioned as a model hub to attract major industries and boost local growth. Spread over 719.68 hectares with around 955 allotted plots, it was designed to host leading giants and spur entrepreneurship. But decades later, the estate paints a very different picture one of neglect, poor infrastructure, and frustrated local entrepreneurs. Despite housing nearly 500 companies, including big names such as Ajanta Pharma, Garware Polyester Ltd, and NRB Bearings, the bulk of the units are small-scale setups engaged in automobile repairs, rewinding of electrical motors, and domestic electrical and electronic maintenance. An official from MIDC confirmed that the estate also hosts an STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) unit, but it has hardly benefited IT firms, given their limited presence in the estate. Local industrialists complain that frequent power outages, outdated MSEB infrastructure, and poor maintenance continue to choke productivity. Encroachments, inadequate streetlights, and lack of basic civic upkeep further compound their problems, leaving Chikhalthana far from the model industrial hub it was meant to be.

--------------------

Residents hit by industrial neglect, bad road

Locals near Uttarnagri complain old industries are poorly maintained and hazardous. Damaged roads worsen struggles, prompting demands for urgent civic and industrial action to improve safety, infrastructure, and living conditions.

--------------------

Blueprint of Chikhalthana

Total area - 719.68 hectares

Total No. of Plots - 955

Companies - Nearly 500

Land Remain- None (expect some areas)

--------------------

Water crisis chokes chikalthana industries

Industries in Chikalthana MIDC say poor water facilities remain their biggest hurdle. Roads were rebuilt after 30 years and are in better shape now, but without reliable water supply, production suffers and growth is being severely hampered.

- Sachin Gaike, Industralist

--------------------

MIDC better today, but hurdles remain

Compared to the last decade, I see MIDC has improved with stable electricity and better roads, yet persistent basic hurdles continue to obstruct smooth operations and long-term industrial growth.

- Girish Hanchanal, Industralist

--------------------

Chikalthana maintenance under civic body

The entire MIDC area is now under municipal corporation maintenance. We as MIDC see fewer problems here, with our role limited to geographical surveys and preparing maps, not active upkeep.

- Rameshchandra Giri, Executive Engineer MIDC

-------------------

Streetlights, power outages trouble chikalthana midc

I notice no proper streetlights and rising vendor encroachments. Despite paying taxes, upkeep is poor, and outdated MSEB infrastructure leaves us facing frequent power outages daily.

- Manish Agrawal , Vice President Massia