Child brutally beaten by dentist during treatment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a dentist and his compounder during a root canal procedure because he cried and moved during treatment. The child suffered bruises on his cheeks. After the parents accessed and viewed the CCTV footage from the clinic, the truth came to light. An FIR has now been registered at Osmanpura Police Station against Dr. Rahul Birajdar of Sai Dental Clinic, Jyotinagar, and his compounder Kiran.

The child’s mother filed the complaint. On October 27, her son Shubhansh (name changed) developed a severe toothache, so they visited Dr. Birajdar’s clinic. After two days of initial checks, the doctor filled cement in one tooth and drilled another. The boy developed a fever, delaying treatment for three days.

On November 1, the parents returned to continue the treatment. While waiting outside, the child’s father heard their son crying and screaming loudly. He rushed inside and found the terrified child. The parents immediately took him home.

Bruises on cheek, Doctor denies assault

At home, the mother noticed bruise marks on the boy’s cheek. Through tears, the child told his parents that he was beaten. When confronted, Birajdar denied the allegation. On November 3, the parents demanded to see the CCTV footage. He initially refused but later handed over the DVR, claiming it was “damaged” and asking them to repair it themselves.

Footage shows the assault clearly

On November 7, with the help of a technician, the parents repaired the DVR and accessed the footage. The video clearly showed Dr. Birajdar and compounder Kiran beating the child in an inhumane manner. When confronted again, the doctor claimed, “This is part of the treatment,” and further threatened them during an argument.

The parents approached senior police inspector Sangram Tathe of Osmanpura Police Station. An FIR was registered following instructions from senior officers. Assistant police inspector Shivaji Chaure is conducting further investigation.