Child custody dispute turns violent at Waluj; five booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A family dispute over a child’s custody escalated into a physical altercation at Waluj MIDC Police Station on Thursday evening, creating panic among bystanders. Five people have been booked for disturbing public peace.

Police duty officer Tukaram Pawar filed the complaint. Around 5.15 pm, Kuldeepsingh Patil and his wife Monika arrived to lodge a custody complaint. While their case was being heard, five relatives accompanying them started arguing, which quickly turned violent. Police intervened immediately to control the situation. The accused are Nikhilsing Patil (30), Umrawasingh Patil (58), Meena Patil (54), Sheetal Patil (35), and Upasana Deshmukh (37), all residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. An FIR has been registered, and the MIDC Waluj Police continue the investigation.