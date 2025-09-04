Child dies after falling into open pipeline pit; MJP seeks report

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A four-year-old boy, Ishu Bhaskar, died after falling into an uncovered pit dug for pipeline work in Deolai on Wednesday evening. The tragedy has once again exposed lapses in safety measures during ongoing water supply scheme work.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has demanded a detailed report from the contractor. Executive engineer Dipendra Korate confirmed that the agency had earlier directed contractors to ensure barricading and prevent such mishaps.

Contractors admitted that pits in Deolai were left open as connection work was pending after pipeline laying. However, residents point out that no barricades or warning signs were placed at the site.

Korate said the contractor had been warned in writing: “If any untoward incident occurs, you will be held fully responsible.” Despite repeated instructions, safety measures were ignored, leading to yet another avoidable loss of life.