Child drowns after falling into water-filled pit while playing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An incident occurred in Deolai on Wednesday evening when a three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit near his house.

The victim was identified as Ishu Sandeep Bhaskar. Ishu’s family, originally from Madhya Pradesh, had been living in the city for the past four years. Around 5 pm, while playing with friends, he slipped into the pit. The children panicked and ran home, but being too young, could not clearly explain the incident. When Ishu failed to return, his family launched a search and found him submerged nearly 45 minutes later. His mother pulled him out and rushed him to hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Chikalthana police inspector Ravikiran Darwade inspected the site. Investigating officer Nivrutti Madane said the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday morning.