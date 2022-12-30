Child-marriage averted in Jogeshwari

Aurangabad

The alert government machinery averted a child-marriage in Jogeshwari in the Waluj Mahanagar area on Friday. The officers counseled the parents of the bride and bridegroom and took assurance from them that they will not wed them unless both attain the marriageable age.

A marriage of a minor boy from Jogeshwari was arranged with a minor girl from Mukundwadi on Friday at Jogeshwari. ZP CEO Prasad received the information about it. He immediately directed the women and child welfare officer from Gangapur Sureskha Patil and Anganwadi supervisor to stop the marriage. The officers then met the sarpanch Gajanan Bombale, deputy sarpanch Praveen Dubile and other villagers and along with them visited the marriage venue. Child safety cell officer Kalpana Mohite, child helpline official Rajesh Sarkate, social worker Krishna Lohkare and the police officers also went there. The officers counseled the parents and the relatives. They gave a written assurance that they will not conduct the marriage until both attain marriageable age.