Child molester sentenced to 20 years, fined Rs 40,000

POCSO court delivers verdict in the case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, a Special Judge at the POCSO Court, KR Chaudhary, has pronounced a verdict in a case involving the sexual assault of a five-year-old child. The accused, residing in Bajajnagar area, has been sentenced to 20 years of hard labor and a fine of Rs 40,000.

The victim, a minor child, will receive a substantial portion of the fine as compensation for rehabilitation, with Rs 25,000 being allocated to support his recovery. The incident occurred while the child's mother was away at work. Promptly after discovering the assault, the mother lodged a complaint with the police. The case was registered by PSI Gautam Vavle under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

During the court proceedings, the statements of witnesses were diligently recorded by advocates GP Deshpande and ST Shirasath.