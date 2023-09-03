Child welfare committee, police avert child marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police and the child welfare committee in a joint action averted a marriage of a 23-year-old girl with a four years younger groom from Beed on Sunday.

The marriage of the girl could not be arranged due to the Mangal in her Kundali. However, the parents of 18-year-old boy were ready to get their son married to the girl as their Kundalies matched. The wedding ceremony was organised in a Mangal Karyalaya in Pundliknagar on Sunday. On receiving the information, the officers of the child welfare committee and the police reached the spot and issued notice to the parents of the bride and bridegroom to be present before the committee on Monday.

The chairman of the committee Adv Asha Sherkhane Katke received the information two hours before the marriage. She immediately informed the police. Child safety officer Kalpana Mohite, Deepak Bajare, Pundlinagar PSI Kalyan Shelke, Damini squad officer Nirmala Nimbhore and others immediately rushed to the spot. They counseled the parents and relatives about the marriage act and told that the marriageable age of the groom is 21 years.