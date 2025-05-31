Childhood friend tipped off gang in Waluj dacoity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major breakthrough in the city’s biggest dacoity case to date, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police have arrested four more suspects in connection with the armed robbery at the residence of businessman Santosh Ladda in Waluj. The investigation has revealed that the dacoity was orchestrated with the help of Ladda’s childhood friend and former employee. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused in custody has now risen to 10. However, the stolen 5.5 kg of gold, 30 kg of silver, and cash are yet to be recovered.

The latest arrests include Balasaheb Ingole (46, private job, Suryawanshinagar, Cidco Waluj MIDC), Mahesh Gorade (26, Wadgaon Kolhati), Ganesh Gorade (22, Jijamatanagar, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar I), and Adinath Jadhav (22, grocery shop owner, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar I). All four have been remanded to police custody till June 6.

Trusted friend turned traitor

Police said that the entire heist was set into motion by Balasaheb Ingole, Ladda’s childhood friend and former employee. Once a trusted associate with unrestricted access to Ladda’s home, Ingole allegedly turned against him due to personal resentment following a recent workplace dispute.

He leaked sensitive details about Ladda’s wealth and daily routines to Adinath Jadhav, who passed the information to Ganesh Gorade. Ganesh then shared it with his brother Mahesh, who informed school bus driver Devdas Shinde. The details finally reached the dacoity gang through this chain of contacts.

Bribery link to police under scanner

The investigation has also exposed a possible link to police corruption. Accused Yogesh Hajbe allegedly paid Rs 20,000 every month to local police officials to continue his illegal liquor trade without interference. These claims align with allegations made in 2023 by opposition leader Ambadas Danve, who had accused city police of collecting Rs 60 lakh monthly from various illegal activities.

Who is Yogesh Hajbe?

Hajbe (31), originally from Buldhana and currently residing on Salampura Road in Wadgaon Kolhati, has reportedly been in the illegal liquor business since 2012, following in his father’s footsteps. His alleged monthly payoffs to police are now under close scrutiny.

Status of arrests

Prime accused Amol Khotkar (34, Padgaon) was killed in a police encounter. Others in custody include Yogesh Hajbe, Syed Azharoddin (37, Ranjangaon Shenpunji), Mahendra Bidve (38, Sajapur), Suryakant Gangane (45, Ambajogai), and Sohail Shaikh (22, Ambajogai). Devdas Shinde was arrested on Friday, followed by four more on Saturday. Police are continuing their efforts to trace the missing valuables and to investigate the alleged police involvement.