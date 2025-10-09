Childhood Friendship Turns Deadly: 22-Year-Old Stabbed Over Love Dispute in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 22-year-old youth, Prathamesh Gaikwad, was stabbed to death by his childhood friend Ritesh Narwade on Wednesday night over a love affair. The shocking murder occurred at Lanji Road, Waluj, leaving the local community in grief.

Prathamesh (resident of the lane opposite Shivrai crematorium in Waluj) was chatting outside a closed shop with his friends Sujit Devghatole and Vikas Manal when Ritesh Narwade (22, resident of Narayannagar, Waluj) and his associate Pradeep Sukase (resident of Waluj village) arrived on a two-wheeler. After a brief conversation, Ritesh pulled out a knife and stabbed Prathamesh in the ribs. Despite efforts by his father, Prabhakar Gaikwad, and ambulance staff to save him, Prathamesh was declared dead on arrival at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Prathamesh and Ritesh had been close friends since childhood, attending the same school and visiting each other’s homes. Tensions had risen in recent months over a girl, culminating in the violent attack. Earlier, during Navratri, Ritesh had even come to Prathamesh’s home with his mother to confront him about the issue. Waluj Police quickly launched an intensive investigation using technical analysis, informants, and mobile tracking. By early Thursday morning, both accused Ritesh Narwade and Pradeep Sukase were arrested near Parbhani Railway Station. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane.