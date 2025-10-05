Children die, parents have no idea

In this incident, the couple also suffered serious burns and is still undergoing treatment at the Valley Hospital. They could not bear the shock, due to which they were not even given the idea that the children had passed away. Relatives are currently trying to avoid their mental stress by saying that the children have been taken to Mumbai for treatment.

The villagers made preparations for the last rites of these children. Prakash and his wife, Surekha Dalve are small landholding farmers and also work as wage labourers.

Box

Cousin performs last rites

The last rites were performed on Akash and Avinash at 2 pm today. Their uncle Arjun Mohan Dalve performed the last rites on them.

box

Brother's passing made him upset

Avinash and Akash were very affectionate. They did everything together in school, sports, and studies. After being burned in an accident, both of them were being treated at the GMCH next to each other. Relatives said that Avinash was extremely upset when Akash died at 6 pm on Saturday. After this, he also succumbed to his injuries at 1 am. This incident also deeply saddened the relatives and hospital staff.