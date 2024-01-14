Children risking lives to catch kites during Makar Sankranti celebrations

Disregard for own safety and speeding vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Makar Sankranti just around the corner, the excitement of kite flying reached a fever pitch in the city and adjoining areas on Sunday. However, this excitement may turn into a safety hazard for children as recklessly chasing and catching kites amidst heavy traffic, may put their lives at risk.

Despite a government ban on nylon Manja, these children, mostly aged between 8 and 14 years old, are observed running into busy streets, dodging vehicles while trying to catch the kites.

Parents accompanying their children on outings watched in dismay as their pleas to look out for traffic went unheeded by the kite-obsessed youngsters. The sheer disregard for their own safety, coupled with the indifference to speeding vehicles, had drivers constantly on edge, forced to navigate the chaotic scene with utmost caution.

The children, in groups of 10-15, seemed oblivious to the potential consequences of their actions. Each successful catch of a fallen kite, accompanied by triumphant cheers, fueled their recklessness. Some even resorted to climbing houses to retrieve their precious prizes.

Prioritize safety today

As Makar Sankranti festivities reach their peak on Monday, the parents and administration should prioritize safety and put measures in place to prevent similar incidents and ensure a joyous and carefree celebration for everyone, said social worker Suresh Kale.