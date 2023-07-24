Children spend maximum time on social sites

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Children presently are spending more time on social media and creating reels. The use of mobile phones, TV, laptops is on the rise. However, it has adverse impact on the children hence their screen time should be reduced, adviced the experts.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and 'Mission Pink Health' organised a guidance program on "Screen Addiction among Adolescent Children" at Priyadarshini Municipal Corporation School at Gadiya Vihar on Monday.

Ophthalmologist from Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Shubha Jhanwar guided the students. Around 200 students were present. Deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, head master Sanjeev Sonar, IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade, secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar, Misssion Pink director Dr Archan Bhandekar, Dr Renu Boralkar, Dr Mukta Joshi and others took efforts for the success of the function.

Dr Jhanwar said, students should develop various hobbies which will reduce their screen time. They should play various games or write dairy. The screen time should be less than two hours in a day as it can blindness, backache, deafness, headache and affect mental health.