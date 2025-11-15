Children’s Day at Oyster English Primary School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Oyster English Primary School celebrated Children’s Day with great enthusiasm. Students showcased their creativity through beautiful costumes and confident performances in a fancy dress competition.

Chief guest and president of Akhil Bharatiya Marwadi Sammelan Pushpa Khandelwal appreciated the efforts of the children. The teachers dedicated a melodious song to the students.

School director Dr Manpreet Singh Johar appreciated the efforts and teamwork put behind the celebration. Principal Francis Anthony appreciated the efforts taken by the students and parents.