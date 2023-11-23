Children's Day at River Dale
November 23, 2023
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale teachers celebrated World Children's Day on November 21 by conducting an amazing assembly.
Teachers wore school uniform. The assembly was followed by a special singing, dance performance, and a comedy drama put up by the staff.
There was also a special surprise performance by the school principal. All children appreciated highly the phenomenal performance by their favourite teachers.