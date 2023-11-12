Children’s Day at Ryan International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Children’s Day was celebrated by Ryan International School Aurangabad to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The message of school chairman Dr A F Pinto was read out by the president of the student’s council. Teachers put up a mesmerising cultural show for the students like hasya kavi sammelan, instrumental show, humorous skit and solo performances. Various activities were organised for the students of all classes such as talent hunt competitions, inter-house cricket and football matches. Students greatly enjoyed playing and winning against their opponents. Principal wished all the students happy Children’s Day on behalf of chairman Dr Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto.