Children’s Day celebrations at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) celebrated Children’s Day with great joy. NVS director Ranjit Dass set a delightful tone by singing a special Happy Children’s Day song to the tune of “Happy Birthday.”

Principal Dr Swarup Dutta reminded everyone that while children learn values and practicality from adults, adults can learn creativity, playfulness, the joy of living in the present moment and the ability to forgive from children.

The primary section teachers presented an alphabet-themed skit that blended humour with learning, while the secondary teachers offered a melodious musical presentation.

A major highlight was the inter-house entrepreneurial competition ‘Venturis’, conceptualised by Monika Dass. The event offered a dynamic platform for young innovators to present their business ideas.

Narmada House presented Ethyra, an AI-powered vehicle safety app, Godavari House’s GrowVerse was a crate-based urban gardening solution while Mahanadi House presented FirstPenny, a gamified financial literacy app for teenagers.

Krishna House came up with FruTex, an eco-friendly plant-based artificial leather.

Jury comprised entrepreneur and director of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council Ritesh Mishra, Ranjit Dass, and Prasanna Bhogale, founder of Romulan AI. Krishna House emerged as the winner, followed by Godavari House. Vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta were among those present.