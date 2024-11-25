Chill in the air, Winter’s here
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The city's weather turned cold on Monday. The maximum temperature was 28.6°C and the minimum was 12.5°C. Temperatures have been dropping since last week, now below 30°C. The minimum was 13.9°C on Saturday. The city is feeling cool winds during the day and a chill in the evening.