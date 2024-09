Chiraguddin passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chiraguddin Amiruddin, a resident of Hinanagar Rashidpura died after a brief illness on Tuesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Masjid Aziz Khusro, Aurangabad Times Colony, at 1.30 pm on September 11 while burial will take place at the graveyard adjacent to Arafat Masjid, Katkat Gate. He was 84 and leaves behind four sons and three daughters.