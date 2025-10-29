Chitepimpalgaon records highest 80 mm rainfall

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to a low-pressure belt over the Bay of Bengal and the impact of Cyclone Montha, heavy rainfall has occurred across all districts of Marathwada, including its capital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the city and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rain. The Chitepimpalgaon area, located near the city, received the highest rainfall, 80 mm.

There are 15 rain-measuring circles in and around the city, and rainfall was recorded at all gauges in varying amounts. The city received 34.3 mm of rain overnight.

Except for Vaijapur, all other tehsils (sub-districts) experienced heavy rain. Vaijapur and its nearby areas received only light showers.

The district’s annual average rainfall is 581 mm, but by September 30, it had already received 825 mm. Since June, the district has received 145 per cent of its normal rainfall, leading to damage to kharif (monsoon) crops.

Rainfall Recorded at Various Rain Gauges

Rain Gauge Centre---Rainfall (mm)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City--31 mm

Usmanpura --26 mm

Bhausinghpura--17 mm

Kanchanwadi--15 mm

Chikalthana--48 mm

Chitepimpalgaon--80 mm

Karmad--34 mm

Ladsawangi--37 mm

Harsul--0 mm

Chauka--34 mm

Kachner--32 mm

Pandharpur--15 mm

Pisadevi--36 mm

Shekta--0 mm

Warud Kazi--36 mm

Average--34 mm

Average rainfall in the district: 23 mm

Tehsil---------------Rainfall (mm)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar--34 mm

Paithan--24 mm

Gangapur--13 mm

Vaijapur--4 mm

Kannad--20 mm

Khuldabad--19 mm

Sillod--34 mm

Soyegaon--33 mm

Phulambri--37 mm

District Average --23 mm