‘Choo-Choo headphones’ dominate winter trend in city
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 23, 2025 22:05 IST2025-11-23T22:05:43+5:302025-11-23T22:05:43+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Winter shopping has picked up across the city, but the colourful ‘Choo-Choo Headphones’ are stealing the spotlight. The accessory went viral after a video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna, driving strong demand in markets.
Prices have risen from last year's Rs 150 - Rs 160 to Rs 200 - Rs 300. Other winter items include socks (Rs 20- Rs 40), kids' socks (Rs 30), gloves (up to Rs 100), and earmuffs (from Rs 250). The headphones' interactive design where pressing small pumps makes the rabbit- or cat-like ears flap with a soft 'choo-choo' sound has made them a favourite for Instagram reels and short videos. With social media fueling the craze, local shops are now stocked with bright colours and cartoon-themed models, reflecting how online trends are directly shaping this winter's market.