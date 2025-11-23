‘Choo-Choo headphones’ dominate winter trend in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Winter shopping has picked up across the city, but the colourful ‘Choo-Choo Headphones’ are stealing the spotlight. The accessory went viral after a video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna, driving strong demand in markets.

Prices have risen from last year’s Rs 150 - Rs 160 to Rs 200 - Rs 300. Other winter items include socks (Rs 20- Rs 40), kids’ socks (Rs 30), gloves (up to Rs 100), and earmuffs (from Rs 250). The headphones’ interactive design where pressing small pumps makes the rabbit- or cat-like ears flap with a soft ‘choo-choo’ sound has made them a favourite for Instagram reels and short videos. With social media fueling the craze, local shops are now stocked with bright colours and cartoon-themed models, reflecting how online trends are directly shaping this winter’s market.