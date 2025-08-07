Christ church marks 150 glorious years with devotion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Christ Church, one of India’s oldest churches located in the Cantonment area, celebrated its 150th Post-Centennial Golden Jubilee and 165th Missionary Day on Thursday in the presence of thousands of faithful.

On the occasion, Bishop Rt. Rev. Prakash D. Patole of the Marathwada Diocese delivered a spiritually uplifting sermon, urging believers to treat their bodies as living temples and lead lives that reflect divine grace. Priest-in-charge Rev. S. Y. Ghule led the worship service, supported by Rev. Ranjan Rathod, Rev. S. S. Battise, Rev. Vaibhav Kamble, and Rev. Anant Khandagale, who performed scripture readings and prayers. Clergy from across the diocese participated in the devotion. Special hymns were presented by the Women’s Fellowship, Rev. Ghule, and Rev. Akshay Ghule. The event concluded with a communal Agape Feast. Key contributors to the event's success included Treasurer Bipin Ingales, Pastorate Committee members Sushilabai Shrisundar, Pradeep Takwale, Anupama Nade, Prashant Tidke, Mahesh Shrisundar, Dilip Nikhalje, Kaushalyabai Nade, Shamala Shinde, Sushilabai Nawgire, Kavita Mandlik, Sanjeevani Patole, Vaibhav Ghorpade, Smith Oliver, Melvin Khetre, along with the Women’s Fellowship, Youth Group, Sunday School, church staff, and various supporting committees.

Welfare push for clergy

To mark the historic milestone, Bishop Patole announced the launch of two new welfare initiatives for clergy: the Diocesan Welfare Fund and the Clergy Medical Fund. He proposed that retiring clergy receive a minimum of Rs 50,000 from the welfare fund. The medical fund is aimed at supporting pastors and their families in managing rising healthcare expenses.