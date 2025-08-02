Christ church marks 150 years with grand celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Christ Church in the Cantonment area will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Thursday, August 7, marking the completion of 150 years since its establishment and the Mission Foundation Day.

To commemorate the occasion, Rt. Rev. Prakash Patole, Bishop of the Marathwada Diocese, will deliver a special message at 11 am, followed by devotional participation from Rev. S.Y. Ghule and other clergy members.

As part of the pre-events, the Sunday School hosted a religious and cultural program on August 2. On August 3, Holy Communion services will be held at 7.30 am and 10.30 am, followed by a devotional dance competition at 6.30 pm for participants aged 5 to 85. A choir competition for local Christian bhajan groups will be held on August 4 at 6.30 pm. All these programs are being coordinated under the guidance of Rt. Rev. Prakash Patole and Rev. S.Y. Ghule, with active support from Secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Bipin Ingles, Pasters Committee members Sushilabai Shrisundar, Pradeep Takwale, Anupama Nade, Prashant Tidke, Mahesh Shrisundar, Dilip Nikam, Kaushalyabai Nade, Shamala Shinde, Sushilabai Navigare, Kavita Mandlik, Sanjeevani Patole, Vaibhav Ghorpade, Smith Oliver, Melvin Khetre, as well as members of the Women’s Fellowship, Youth Association, Sunday School, church staff and volunteers, and various other committees who are diligently working to make the celebration a success.