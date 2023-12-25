Christmas celebrations at Greenvalley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The halls of Greenvalley School were decked up in a joyous frenzy for their Christmas celebration. Garlands of twinkling lights cascaded down the stairwells, a massive Christmas tree presided over the scene in the main hall.

Red and white, the traditional Christmas colours, dominated the scene. Carols, sung with gusto by a makeshift choir of students and teachers, filled the air. By the time the final notes of Jingle Bells faded away, Greenvalley School was awash in a warm glow of Christmas magic.

Efforts were taken by Antra Bera, Jayshri Patil, Kalyani Danane, Sonu Pooniya and Shyam Pawar for the programme.