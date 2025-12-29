Christmas celebrations at St. Xavier’s School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier’s School joyfully celebrated the feast of Christmas with great enthusiasm and festive spirit. Chief guest Fr Cajetan inspired everyone with his presence and message. On the previous day, a vibrant Fun Fair was organised on the school premises. Various stalls were set up by students and teachers, showcasing creativity, teamwork, and joy. The main purpose of the Fun Fair was to collect funds for charity, instilling in the students the true spirit of Christmas-love, sharing, and concern for the needy. Manager Fr Sanjay Parkhe, and principal Fr Dominic Bramhane guided organisers.