Christmas celebrations at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Utopian Kidzone, Satara Parisar celebrated Christmas with a lot of enthusiasm. The school was decorated with the theme of Christmas and all staff and students were dressed up in red and white attire. Santa-making was taught to kids by the teachers. Movies related to the birth of Jesus and other related stories were screened. Kids danced to various dance numbers.

School director Dr Abhay Srivastava, principal Rashmi Srivastava, teachers and support staff worked for the success.