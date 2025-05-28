CID intensifies probe into alleged mastermind’s encounter death

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major development following the high-profile Bajajnagar dacoity and police encounter case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recovered an additional 13 tolas of gold from Yogesh Hazbe (31, Wadgaon Kolhati) during a follow-up operation. This brings the total gold recovered to 33 tolas. Senior officials, however, remain silent about the origin of this latest recovery, as questions around the missing bulk of the 5.5 kg loot persist.

Investigators suspect that the now-deceased Amol Khotkar may have retained a significant portion of the remaining gold or passed it on to a trusted associate. The CID's ongoing probe, now under intense scrutiny, is focusing on tracing the unrecovered valuables and potential accomplices.

Fresh FIR adds twist to ongoing investigation

In a new layer to the case, the Daulatabad Police have filed a fresh FIR against Khotkar, alleging an attempt to run over police personnel at high speed near the Maliwada exit of the Samruddhi Toll Plaza on May 25. The incident involved a car bearing registration (MH-15-CY-0550), and toll booth staff reportedly escaped by a narrow margin. This FIR, filed posthumously, adds a volatile dimension to Khotkar’s criminal profile.

CID takes charge amid staged encounter allegations

The CID has formally taken over the probe into the dacoity and the subsequent encounter that led to Khotkar’s death in the early hours of May 20. He was gunned down near a lodge in Sajapur, reportedly operated by both Khotkar and Hazbe. CID teams conducted a detailed panchnama at the site on May 22, after which the lodge was sealed for forensic inspection.

Official version

Family’s allegation

Assistant Police Inspector Ravi Gachche fired the fatal shot after Khotkar opened fire when cornered. All reports and documents have been submitted to the CID. Post-mortem and cremation were conducted under police supervision and heavy security.

Khotkar’s family claims the encounter was staged by police and demands an impartial, transparent investigation.

Inside job angle under scanner

The dacoity, which shook the city’s industrial belt, occurred at industrialist Santosh Ladda’s bungalow in Bajajnagar’s RL Sector between 2 am and 4 am on May 15. A six-member armed gang looted 5.5 kg gold, 32 kg silver, Rs 70,000 in cash, and a mobile phone. The crime was allegedly orchestrated by Khotkar and Hazbe, acting on a confidential tip that Ladda stored large sums at home. Investigators suspect an insider role, though no confirmation has been made. The identity of the informant remains a crucial missing piece. With Hazbe now in custody and Khotkar deceased, the spotlight is firmly on uncovering any internal leaks whether from within Ladda’s circle or law enforcement which could significantly alter the trajectory of the probe.

Timeline of key events

Date

Development

May 15

Armed robbery at Ladda’s residence; loot worth lakhs stolen

May 20

Encounter killing of Amol Khotkar near Sajapur lodge

May 22

CID conducts panchnama at site; lodge sealed

May 25

Khotkar allegedly tried to run over police at toll plaza

May 27

Fresh FIR registered; 13 tolas of gold recovered from Hazbe

Unresolved elements

• Missing Gold: Majority of the 5.5 kg haul still untraced

• Suspected Accomplice: Believed to be in possession of unrecovered loot