Cidco objects to building permission on open ground in N-13

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking revelation has come to light where the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has granted permission for private construction on 2.5 acres of open ground bearing City Survey No.117 in Cidco N-13. Meanwhile, Cidco’s estate officer Gajanan Satote, on Thursday, underlined that the Cidco administration has sent a letter to the municipal corporation to revoke the construction permission and demolish the building.

Earlier, Cidco had planned playgrounds, open fields, and green belts in the layout for the convenience of the citizens. Currently, it appears that encroachments have occurred on 13 gardens and 26 playgrounds, and due to the municipal corporation's actions in granting construction permissions including the boundary walls.

Satote said, “ The CSMC constructed a ward office on the TV Centre ground without seeking any permission from Cidco. Besides, the municipal corporation illegally demolished a school building in N-6, which was originally constructed by Cidco. In April 2006, the amenities of Cidco's settlements were transferred to the municipal corporation. This included the transfer of open fields, gardens, and playgrounds, except NOC rights which were retained by Cidco. However, in the past 18 years, it appears that the gardens, playgrounds, and fields reserved by Cidco have been damaged. The playgrounds and fields reserved for schools cannot be leased or constructed without Cidco's NOC. Furthermore, these fields cannot be handed over to others, nor can they be used for commercial purposes. This was the agreement at the time."

Complaints of selling odd shape open spaces...

During the land sale, Cidco had set clear agreements stating that the open spaces (odd-shaped) adjacent to the plots cannot be sold or leased for construction. If such open spaces are to be sold or leased, Cidco's NOC is mandatory. Besides, 50% of the income generated from these spaces must be given to Cidco by the owners. Complaints are being received about an increase in the sale or leasing of these open spaces.

Cidco is in action mode...

The Cidco’s estate officer Gajanan Satote and team inspected the illegal construction made by Terna Institute on open ground in Cidco N-13. Cidco has issued a letter to the municipal corporation, instructing them to cancel the construction permission granted in Survey No. 117 in N-13. The area is 2.5 acres. Besides, Cidco has filed criminal cases against 5 unauthorised constructions in the fringe area. So far, the administration has taken action against 31 unauthorised constructions and demolished encroachments at 6 locations. Unauthorised RCC constructions are being carried out without permission, including in the Hirapur and Sundarwadi areas. Photos of the ongoing construction, for which permission was granted by the municipal corporation, will be submitted to the court, said the Cidco administration.