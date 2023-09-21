Cidco police bust racket raiding two lottery centres

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cidco police have busted a racket operating an illegal gambling den using a newly developed software and looting people’s money to the tune of lakhs of rupees daily.

The police conducted simultaneous raids at two different lottery centres. In the raid on Rajshree Lottery Centre (N-8), on Pisadevi Road, the police arrested Kiran Sulal Basaiyye (43, Nawabpura), Shakil Sadik Syed (35, Misarwadi) and two others. The accused informed the police that Chandu Dongaonkar and Khadke provided the software and other gadgets to them and against the daily business they had to pay 20 per cent commission to Dongaonkar and Khadke.

Acting on the orders of the police inspector Geeta Bagwade, the API Manoj Shinde and PSI Amol Mhaske raided the two spots this afternoon. The centre was operated illegally and did not have official licence and revenue collection details. The cops also found chits from an online lottery. The police team arrested the accused along with the e-gadgets and instruments.

It is learnt that the return against the gambling of Rs 10 is Rs 900. Hence it is attracting a large number of youths and making them addicted.

Chandu and Khadke are the chief agents as they have close relations with the key leaders holding high positions. The commission has to be paid to them regularly. The illegal lottery network is spread all over the state. The big agents from Pune operate the business in the state excluding Mumbai. This software is operated from Mumbai and Gujarat and they all stay in touch with each other through Telegram.