Cidco serve notices to tenements

Aurangabad:

Sensation prevailed in different neighbourhoods of Cidco-Hudco after the Cidco administration issued notices to its tenements (occupants) directing them to submit maps and necessary documents about commercial utility areas in residential blocks.

The majority of the Cidco-Hudco residents to earn their livelihood, in the past few years, have set up small shops or kiosks in their houses. Prior to serving notices, the Cidco administration conducted a field survey. The notice underlines the property-holder to pay the prescribed amount of the exact area used for commercial gains.

Details of notice?

The Cidco notice ordered to submission of a map (duly signed by an architect) of the space being used for commercial purposes, a copy of the building permit and an occupancy certificate (completion certificate). The notice also mentions submitting an affidavit that hereafter they will not further utilise the property for additional commercial gains in future without prior permission of the Cidco administration. The demanded papers should be submitted in the prescribed format after receiving the notice. Deposit the charges against the usage of the portion for commercial gains. If they fail to do so then the Cidco administration threatened of stopping the commercial usage of your property.

Opposition from public representatives

Meanwhile, political persons have started opposing the notice. The residents also have expressed their displeasure over Cidco’s action. It may be noted the demand to convert Cidco’s lease-hold properties into freehold in pending for the past two decades. They alleged that the administration has not initiated any steps in this regard. The demand of issuing PR cards with mention of leaseholders is also going unheard on the state level.

It is learnt that the AMC has levied residential and commercial taxes on some properties and the majority of the blocks are levied with residential tax. However, there would be 35,000 to 40,000 residential properties which are using their properties for commercial gains and are untaxed.

Former corporator Prajakta Bhale, in her memorandum submitted to the administrator, stated that to earn their livelihood, some of the property-holders had set up small shops selling daily needs in their houses. They are paying commercial tax to AMC as well. Hence paying the tax for the commercial portion to Cidco is not possible for them. Hence Cidco should grant free-of-cost permission for commercial usage.