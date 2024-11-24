CII conference to boost manufacturing exports

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Marathwada Zonal Council is set to host the 14th Edition of its flagship Conference on Manufacturing Excellence on Tuesday at the Ballroom, Hyatt Place.

The conference will focus on the theme “Growth with Exports The Indian Manufacturing Strategy. This annual event aims to provide insights into achieving global competitiveness in manufacturing by leveraging productivity, quality, skill development and government initiatives. The conference will emphasize how Indian manufacturers can align with global standards to boost exports and drive economic growth.

The event will feature key sessions, including:

Panel Discussion 1: Driving change in Indian manufacturing through technology and innovation

Panel Discussion 2: Driving sustainable manufacturing for global exports

Expert speakers from diverse domains will explore strategies to transform the Indian manufacturing landscape by integrating advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and innovative tools. The conference is expected to serve as a platform for knowledge sharing and networking, empowering manufacturers to enhance their operations and contribute to the national economy. CII chairman, marathwada zonal council, Sunil Kirdak, has invited industry leaders and senior professionals to participate in this pivotal event. Interested attendees can register online at the CII Registration Portal. The conference is poised to play a vital role in equipping manufacturers to meet global challenges and achieve excellence in exports.